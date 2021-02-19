Call of Duty: Warzone May Have Made a Secret Buff Players Are Just Now Noticing

✖

The Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War patch notes shared each week are typically the go-to place for players to see what’s new, but sometimes, some behind-the-scenes change are made that aren’t catalogued like the others. That’s happened in the past, and according to some players and content creators, it’s happened again now with the FFAR weapon in Warzone apparently performing even better than before after a recent update.

Twitch streamer and Warzone player Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff theorized in a recent video shared on his channels that the FFAR weapon from Black Ops Cold War’s integration into Warzone had been buffed. The FFAR was already a top-tier choice in Warzone and is apparently now even better thanks to some buffs for the weapon’s attachments.

In his video, NICKMERCS explained that the supposed secret buff dealt with not just the FFAR as a base weapon but rather with the weapon’s attachments, specifically the Ranger and Task Force barrels. NICKMERCS suggested that Raven Software, in a recent Warzone update, made a change to give the double the bullet velocity of the weapon when using the Ranger barrel attachment compared to what it was previously. Some stats shared in the video, if accurate, show that the change wasn’t quite double the velocity, but it’s still a considerable one.

For those still big on the FFAR and even more so fond of it after this “secret” update, NICKMERCS later cautioned players about the future of the weapon by suggesting it might not be so dominant once the Season Two update comes out and other weapons receive wider and more impactful balance changes.

That second season of content in Black Ops Cold War and in Warzone isn’t too far away now with Season Two scheduled to start on February 25th. Players got the latest intel on the season this week with a confirmation of the release date for the content followed by a trailer that came not long afterwards which confirmed some of the features that we’ll see added next week.

Because what happens in Black Ops Cold War now affects what happens in Warzone, we’ll see new weapons and more added to the battle royale game with Activision teasing a “fresh loot pool” for the new season. Whether the FFAR will remain in favor when that content drops remains to be seen, so be sure to use it while it’s still meta in case it’s overtaken when Season Two starts.