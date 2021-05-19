Call of Duty: Warzone Hosting Die Hard Watch Party Tonight

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone is adding Die Hard star John McClane as a new operator, and in honor of the addition, Activision is hosting a Die Hard watch party! The event will kick-off tonight at 6 p.m. PT, and viewers can follow along with the official Call of Duty Twitter account, throughout. The movie is available to stream through Hulu, so fans that plan to participate will want to have the movie ready to go right at the same time. For those unfamiliar with John McClane, this is the perfect opportunity to check it out ahead of his addition to Call of Duty: Warzone!

The Tweet announcing the watch party can be found embedded below.

All legends start somewhere. Watch the movie that launched John McClane’s TONIGHT! 🎥 Join our #DieHardWatchParty with @Hulu, and follow along on Twitter beginning at 6pm PT. pic.twitter.com/C2ggoVz9aN — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 19, 2021

For those unfamiliar with Die Hard, the film follows New York cop John McClane (Bruce Willis) as he flies to LA on Christmas Eve to reconcile with his estranged wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia). Holly, an employee for the Nakatomi Corporation, is at her work's Christmas party, where McClane has met her after the long flight. When terrorists led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) take over Nakatomi Plaza, McClane is the only one inside that can save the day.

Now, you might be thinking "isn't Die Hard a Christmas movie?" You would absolutely be correct, but the reality is, there's no bad time to watch Die Hard. So, whether you're someone that has never seen this Christmas classic, or if you've seen it dozens of times, today's Call of Duty watch party is the perfect excuse to check out the film!

Call of Duty: Warzone fans will stand to benefit from watching the movie. Not only will it help players get acquainted with McClane, but also the Nakatomi building, which is going to be added to the Warzone map as part of Season Three Reloaded. Readers can find more information on Die Hard content coming to the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Call of Duty: Warzone? Do you plan on tuning in for the Die Hard watch party? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!