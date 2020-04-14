Call of Duty: Warzone Gets Another New Game Mode

Call of Duty: Warzone has welcomed another game mode to the game’s playlist rotation this week that was made possible because of Infinity Ward bringing back Trios to the battle royale game. The new game mode that’s available now is only playable in teams of three and removes many of the weapons found throughout the map to make room for more shotguns and sniper rifles. This means pretty much every fight is going to be fought at a distance or right up close with little room between the options, and players can try it out now since it’s live in Warzone.

The game mode was introduced this week through Activision’s weekly rundown on what’s happening in both Warzone and Modern Warfare. This new game mode is only available in the battle royale version of Warzone, so those playing Plunder can keep focusing on collecting as much money as possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A new mode is available for Warzone that limits the weapons to snipers and shotguns and changes up the strategies required to win – Scopes and Scatter Guns Trios,” Activision said. “Grab your merry band of three in this twist on Battle Royale that brings you into new ranges of play. Will you get up close and pack a devasting punch with a shotgun? Or decide to deal death at distance with a sniper? Make your choice or do a mix of both, just try to outlast the enemy and the collapse in this Battle Royale variant to claim victory.”

This Week in #CallofDuty: #LiveFromWarzone: Your favorite streamers, athletes, and celebrities squad up with @CODLeague pros and storm the streets of Verdansk!#ModernWarfare : A new #Warzone and MP mode. New Bundles, a 2XP Weekend, and more!

📡INTEL: https://t.co/ZP0QzuLtf5 pic.twitter.com/DXtHih4fNj — Activision (@Activision) April 14, 2020

Game modes where players can only use shotguns and snipers are pretty common in battle royale games, so it was always pretty likely that Warzone would get such a mode eventually. These limited-time modes typically stick around for a while before being rotated out in favor of something else, so the game mode should be coming back after it’s taken away in case players don’t get to spend as much time with it as they’d like to.

There’s no telling what other game modes will be added next, but if some leaks play out as they’re expected to, Warzone players will have at least one broader game mode to play in the future. A leak from not long ago showed that Duos were supposedly coming to the game, a mode which would let players team up in pairs to try and win. Considering how Duos is the only traditional game mode type the game lacks now, it seems like it’s only a matter of time until it’s added.