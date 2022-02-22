Call of Duty: Warzone King Kong Live Event May Be Happening Soon

Over the last two years, Call of Duty: Warzone has seen a number of guest characters appear in the game, including cinema stars like John McClane, John Rambo, and Ghostface. If recent datamines are to be believed, the game’s next guest star will be much bigger… literally! According to the @ModernWarzone Twitter account, King Kong will appear in a live event, where the big ape can be attacked with fighter planes and bombers. As of this writing, Activision and Raven Software have yet to make any kind of official announcement, so readers should take this with a grain of salt for the time being!

The Tweet from @ModernWarzone about the live event can be found embedded below.

Dataminers and leakers are teasing a potential King Kong live event for #Warzone where Kong fights off incoming fighter planes and bombers 👀 https://t.co/09zDDp9f5W — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 20, 2022

So far, reception to this potential leak is a bit mixed! Many fans seem to feel that this is far too silly for Call of Duty: Warzone, while others pointed out that the game still has a lot of problems that should take priority over another promotional event. Of course, it’s impossible to say how this whole thing will shake out, and fans could end up having a really fun time with the event, if it does prove to be real. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently and see how things play out!

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 launched last week, adding quite a bit of new content, including new locations on the Caldera map, new weapons, and more. The new Season was initially intended to launch at the start of February, but it was delayed by Activision, in order to work on fixing some of the game’s issues. Notably, players have been frustrated by bugs and performance problems on a number of different platforms. It seems that things improved with the start of Season 2, but not as much as some fans would prefer!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

