Call of Duty: Warzone Nerf Incoming for PPSh-41

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software has acknowledged that there is a problem with the PPSh-41 weapon in the popular battle royale shooter. Within recent days, a number of players have started to notice that the gun in question has been completely overtuned in Warzone Season 2, making it far and away the best weapon in the game. And while some have surely enjoyed taking advantage of how broken the gun is, Raven has now confirmed that a nerf will be coming about at some point in the near future.

In a message shared on social media today, Raven Software made clear that the PPSh-41 is outputting far more damage in Call of Duty: Warzone than it is supposed to. “We’re aware of an issue with the PPSh-41’s damage profile, which has resulted in an unintended increase to both its base damage and location-based multipliers,” Raven said on Twitter. “Efforts are undergoing to bring the weapon back in-line.”

https://twitter.com/RavenSoftware/status/1496171864447721475

For now, we still don’t know when Raven might actually look to nerf the PPSh-41 within Warzone, which is surely the question that a number of fans have. At this point in time, Raven has simply added the gun’s overpowered nature to a list of “Global Issues” that it is aware of. Given the fact that the studio has now publicly acknowledged the problem at hand, though, it stands to reason that a nerf could be coming at any point in the near future for the PPSh. Whether or not said fix will roll out in a larger update for Warzone or if it will instead be included with a hotfix remains to be seen. We’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com as we move forward with this story.

