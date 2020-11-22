✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone rumor has Modern Warfare fans excited, particularly MW fans that enjoyed the original run of Modern Warfare before in 2019 Infinity Ward rebooted the sub-series. This month, Treyarch released Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, however, despite this, many COD players are still dumping hours into 2019's Modern Warfare and Warzone. That said, while support for the former is going to start dying down very soon, Activision has already confirmed Warzone is going nowhere, and a new rumor bolsters this.

According to a prominent Call of Duty source, ModernWarzone, John "Soap" MacTavish is coming to the game as an operator, and it sounds like it's going to happen sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, this is all ModernWarzone divulges.

Right now, there's no definitive confirmation Soap will be added as an operator, but it's unclear how else he would be added. And it's also unclear when Soap will be added and if he will also come to Modern Warfare multiplayer. You might assume he would come to Black Ops Cold War, but he's a Modern Warfare character. This doesn't completely rule out the character coming to the latest iteration, but it certainly makes it unlikely.

As you may know, this isn't the first time we've heard about the character coming to Warzone, but the last time was months ago, and it was followed by silence, which lead some COD fans to believe it was no longer happening.

That said, for now, take all of this with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, nothing here is official. As of writing this, no official party implicated has commented on this rumor, and it's unlikely this is going to change at this point. However, if it does, we will update the post with what is provided.

In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Call of Duty -- including the latest on not just Warzone and Modern Warfare, but Black Ops Cold War -- click here or peep the relevant links below: