Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Has Good News for Zombies Players

✖

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update has good news for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC players that dabble in the game's Zombies mode, which has joined COD campaigns in the backseat to multiplayer and now battle royale. Today, Treyarch released a new Black Ops Cold War update, which made some controversial changes to the game and absolutely ruined one of the game's most popular guns. The update also made some tweaks to the Zombies mode, including one very unpopular tweak, but thankfully for players of the mode, this tweak was an accident and will be reverted in an upcoming update.

With the update, Treyarch corrected the cost of Ray Gun ammo to match its Ultra rarity, but this wasn't the unpopular change. The update also nerfed the high round Zombies strategy that involved using the ring of fire field upgrade on top of Nacht. This was the unpopular change. That said, according to Treyarch, this change was unintentional.

"The Ray Gun ammo cost was corrected to match its Ultra rarity, but Ring of Fire was unintentionally affected and will be fixed in an upcoming update," said Treyarch in an update to the update.

#Zombies update: The Ray Gun ammo cost was corrected to match its Ultra rarity, but Ring of Fire was unintentionally affected and will be fixed in an upcoming update. By design, Ring of Fire should pull from the stock ammo of any weapon as long as there's stock available. 👍 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 20, 2020

While Treyarch notes a revert is coming in an upcoming update, it doesn't say when exactly this update will drop or whether or not it will be the game's next update. If it is the next update, the change should be here next week at the latest.

OH MY GOD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH THANK YOU HOLY I LOVE YOUUUUU — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) November 20, 2020

IM CRYING I LOVE YOU — Good Boy (@MrTLexify) November 20, 2020

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available via the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the game and all things COD -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the links below: