Call of Duty: Warzone Players Find New Killstreak

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone players have been able to find a new killstreak in the battle royale game ever since a recent update, one that wasn’t officially announced in any patch notes anywhere. The killstreak in question is a “Bomb Drone” device which, as the name suggests, consists of a drone armed with C4 that can be flown to an area and detonated. The Bomb Drone killstreak doesn’t appear to be widely available yet, but some players have been able to find it in private matches.

The Redditor and Warzone player hefy123 seen in the clip below is one of those players who was able to find the Bomb Drone in a private match, those private matches being one of the new features added in the recent update that players have been requesting for a while now. The player shows that the killstreak looks like any other killstreak when it’s on the ground except for the name and continues to show what it looks like when piloting and detonating the drone (you may have to follow the link to Reddit to view the clip.)

As those in the replies pointed out, this Bomb Drone may be new to Warzone in the sense that it’s a new, official killstreak, but it’s far from the first time we’ve seen this tactic utilizes. Whether they were strapping explosives to vehicles like you’d see in Battlefield or putting them on drones like the one seen in the clip, Warzone players have been putting C4 on anything that moves since the game came out. Tossing a C4 satchel onto a drone and piloting it where you wanted it to go was an easy way to make this exact killstreak through innovation, but you won’t have to do that for much longer since the real deal is going to be widely available in Warzone.

Warzone also got its own loadouts separate from Modern Warfare in the update released previously, but it won’t be long until we see much more content added to the battle royale game. That’s because the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War integration is set to begin on December 10th when content from the new Call of Duty game makes its way into Warzone. Things from Modern Warfare will stick around which might look a bit strange for a while, but it’ll be the start of many new content updates coming to Warzone.