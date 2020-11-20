New Call of Duty Glitch Is "Ruining Warzone"

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone glitch is back and ruining the free-to-play PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game. Since it released, Call of Duty: Warzone has been plagued by glitches and exploits, including the stim glitch, which allowed players to win within the gas storm via infinite health. The glitch first surfaced months ago, and for a while, it was fixed, but for whatever reason, it appears to be back after a recent update.

If you're not familiar with the glitch, it allows players to carry an infinite number of stim shots, which in turn allows them to sit in the gas and wait out matches for easy and automatic wins by constantly injecting stim shots into their character. A couple of months ago -- when it was super rampant -- popular streamer TimTheTatMan claimed it was "ruining" the battle royale game.

At the moment, it's unclear how prevalent the glitch is and if it's the same exact glitch that plagued the game just months ago. What we do know is that recently clips showing players surviving in the gas, and winning this way, are starting to populate the Internet, and there's no real explanation for this other than another infinite health glitch.

At the moment of publishing, neither Infinity Ward or Activision have addressed these reports that an infinite health glitch is back. That said, if this is truly an issue -- and it looks like it is -- it will likely be patched out (again) in the coming weeks.

