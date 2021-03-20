✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone report has disappointing news for Modern Warfare fans. Since the summer of 2020, we've been hearing that Call of Duty: Warzone was going to add John "Soap" MacTavish of MW2 fame to the game as an Operator. And apparently, this is still true, but it's not happening anytime soon. According to the latest rumors making the rounds, the Soap Operator is more or less done, but is being held for the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered.

Right now, there's been no official word of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered, and there's absolutely no word -- official or unofficial -- when this will release, but apparently it will be accompanied by a bundle featuring the Soap Operator. In other words, Activision is apparently doing what it did with Ghost and the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered with Soap and the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered.

That said, right now this is all unofficial information, and while it's surfaced online through more than one source, it still needs to be taken with a grain of salt, especially considering how long we've been hearing about Soap coming to the game as an Operator and how we continue to get burned on these teases and promises.

🚨The Soap Operator will likely release with MW3 campaign remastered in a bundle just like how a ghost bundle released with MW2 campaign remastered. It’s unknown as to when MW3CR will release / be announced. Stay Tuned.#CallofDuty #MW3 #Warzone pic.twitter.com/QEEB5xPl5T — Black Ops Cold War Newz (@WarzoneNewz) March 19, 2021

At the moment of publishing, Activision has not addressed this latest Soap rumor in any capacity, and considering that it didn't address any of the previous rumors, there's no use holding your breath hoping this will change. However, if it does, we will update the story with whatever Activision has to say.

