Call of Duty: Warzone: One of the Most "Broken" Loadouts Yet Discovered

The Call of Duty: Warzone meta is in a decent place compared to previous months, but there are still far too many guns and loadouts players on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S are exploiting. There are also some loadouts flying under the radar, including a new AUG loadout that popular Call of Duty streamer Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff claims is one of the most broken loadouts in the game currently.

This claim will come as a surprise to many competitive players because -- by and large -- burst-fire weapons aren't usually considered as part of the meta. However, according to Nickmercs, his new AUG loadout can eliminate opponents with just a few squeezes of the trigger, though it relies on first-shot accuracy in a major way.

To replicate the loadout in the video below, you will want to equip the AUG with the 17-inch Titanium barrel, the Infancy Compensator muzzle, and the Axial Arms 3X optics. From here, you will want to add the Field Agent Foregrip and complete the loadout with .45 RND Drum ammunition. With this loadout, you will get a boost to accuracy and range, which means if your playstyle is more reliant on movement than shot accuracy, it may not be the best loadout for you.

That said, while the loadout is pretty great, it doesn't make the AUG competitive at distance, and it's still not ideal for close-range encounters. However, at mid-range, this loadout is lethal.

Of course, depending not just on your playstyle, but your skill level, your mileage with this loadout will vary. Further, while it can be highly effective, it's not as easy to use as some other "broken" loadouts.

