Call of Duty Cuts Ties With Ghost Voice Actor Over Sexist Comments

Call of Duty makers Activision have cut ties with Jeff Leach, the voice actor behind Ghost, over recently surfaced comments that are equal parts sexist and shocking. According to a statement released by Activision, sexism has no place in the industry or society, and thus it's decided it will no longer be working with Leach.

Leach hasn't always been the voice of Ghost. Before 2019's Modern Warfare and 2020's Warzone, the character was played by Craig Fairbrass. At the moment, there's been no word who will take over the character now that Leach has been given the boot. What Activision does note is that it strongly condemns the remarks made by Leach and that's "committed to delivering a fun and safe experience for all players."

“Sexism has no place in our industry, our games, or in society,” said Activision. “Activision is no longer working with Jeff Leach. We strongly condemn these remarks. We are committed to delivering a fun and safe experience for all players.”

The decision from Activision comes after a video surfaced on Twitter and began to make the rounds, compiling a handful of recent and sexist comments made by Leach during stream and elsewhere. Below, you can check out this compilation, but we must warn you that it contains both detestable and NSFW language:

At the moment of publishing, Leach has not addressed the announcement, which comes the way of Charlie Intel, nor has Facebook Gaming, who is partnered with Leach. Of course, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

I've took some time to address this situation in a thoughtful way & add my voice in the rising concern with how companies like @facebookgaming, @activision & @callofduty continue to overlook prejudiced malicious behaviors by cis white men like Jeff Leachhttps://t.co/cUYd4qkQE6 pic.twitter.com/J8XnH4WFbO — Nati 🦩🌴Ⓥ (they/them) (@TheZombiUnicorn) May 8, 2021

