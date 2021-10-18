Nickmercs Reveals Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6’s Best SMG

Twitch streamer Nicholas ‘Nickmercs’ Kolcheff continues to be one of the most trusted and reliable voices in gaming when it comes to Call of Duty: Warzone. The battle royale title, which is in the midst of Season 6 at the moment, is still played almost constantly by Nickmercs, making him someone that knows the game to a very high degree. As such, if you’re looking to learn some new strategies to best the competition, Nickmercs always has advice on which loadouts are the best at any given moment.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Nickmercs talked about how SMG weapons have been doing incredibly well for him in recent history. In a general sense, SMGs are used by a number of players, so it’s not that shocking to learn that Nick thinks the weapon type is still highly effective. However, he did explain that the specific SMG that players need to be using at the moment is one that might be flying a bit under the radar.

Specifically, Nickmercs believes that the MAC-10 is the best SMG that players can look to use in Call of Duty: Warzone for Season 6. Although some have preferred the OTS 9, Nickmercs said that the MAC-10 is the one that needs to still be prioritized. For many players, this isn’t that much of a shock given that the MAC-10 has remained a viable weapon choice in the past couple of seasons in Warzone. While it might be easy to stray away from the gun given how long it has been in the meta, Nickmercs still suggests that it should be the go-to SMG. So if you’ve had trouble racking up wins in Warzone lately, maybe try to consistently rock the MAC-10 and see if it turns your luck around.

What guns are you finding the most success with in Call of Duty: Warzone at the moment? And do you believe that the MAC-10 remains the best SMG in the game? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Dexerto]