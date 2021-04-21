Call of Duty: Warzone Nuke Event Could Last 2 Hours

✖

The long-awaited nuclear event is finally taking place on Verdansk. Call of Duty: Warzone has been preparing to bomb its iconic map, rolling out teases for months on end. The new Warzone map is arriving with Season 3 on Thursday, following the "Event" on Wednesday afternoon. At 12 pm PT, players in the game will be able to witness moment that Warzone changes forever. Unfortunately, it make take quite a while for everyone to be affected.

About an hour before the beginning of the event, Call of Duty updated its blog with a new post about how things are going to go down. It explains that it will revolve around an exfiltration, which begins at 12 pm PT. However, it also indicates that the exfil mission last until 2 pm PT, giving everyone enough time to get off the island. Take a look!

"It is expected that exfiltration helicopters will arrive across Verdansk after 12:00 today, April 21," reads the post on the blog. "Due to the number of aircraft needed for this evacuation and the unusual wind conditions across Kastovia, we only have an estimated time of arrival for the first formation of helicopters, but we expect evacuations to be finished by 14:00."

"Third, due to the Containment Protocol communication efforts, a system-wide update will need to be done across our network," the post continues. "This will require all Operators to manually update their comms unit (for civilians, their “console”) starting at 21:00 on April 21. Given the above timeline, we expect the operation to be successful and comms to fully resume to normal by 12:00 on April 22."

This is not going to be a short event, and there's no telling what will actually happen once you are taken away from Verdansk. It also appears as though Warzone will be offline for a full day, with the new map arriving at 12 pm PT on Thursday, after the update is live.

This is similar to one of the first big Fortnite events, that saw a black hole swallow the island before rebooting it hours later.

Are you excited for the Call of Duty: Warzone event? Let us know in the comments!