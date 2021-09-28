Call of Duty: Warzone’s Numbers Event Is Leaving Many Fans Unhappy

The Numbers event went live in Call of Duty: Warzone last week, and a new event would normally be cause for excitement for most of the game’s players. However, a lot of fans are not happy with Warzone‘s latest, as its loud broadcasts drown out the rest of the audio from the game. As a result, players can’t hear their opponents, which could mean the difference between a win and a loss. Social media has been inundated with players voicing their unhappiness with the event, but it remains to be seen if Raven Software will make any changes so players can enjoy the event a bit more.

How do you feel about the Numbers event in Call of Duty: Warzone? Have you been struggling with the game’s sound issues? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Call of Duty: Warzone!

Some want the event to end early!

@raven @wendellwobble time to end the numbers event early 👍 in a final circle 2v2 and I got Stitch screaming at me, 17! 2! 34! 24! 3! 11! #Warzone — Knarf (@KnarfTweets) September 27, 2021

It’s easy to see the frustration.

https://twitter.com/sbdestroyer/status/1442588365224914953

Raven is getting an earful from players!

Hey raven while you’re at it fix the obnoxious numbers noise thats deafening all us Warzone players while we are mid gun fight. Speaking on behalf of the Warzone Community — Nick Slaw (@NickSlaww) September 27, 2021

The event clearly isn’t finding fans.

Maybe the audio could be removed after the player has finished the event!

Take the audio out after you’ve completed it already. Nobodies trying to hear it every game — Garrison Burnett (@ttenrubg) September 27, 2021

Sound is a very important part of the game…

https://twitter.com/steelers5884/status/1442566344310886407

…and it’s causing a lot of problems!

Man this #warzone event is horrible lol. Can’t hear a thing — Stephe (@steefin93) September 28, 2021

This one can’t get fixed soon enough.