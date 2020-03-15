Call of Duty: Warzone Already Hit Over 15 Million Players

Call of Duty: Warzone has officially hit and surpassed 15 million players. Given that the free-to-play video game only released on Tuesday, that’s an impressive milestone to have already surged over, but given that it’s basically “Call of Duty battle royale” for free, it’s not all that unexpected that a whole lot of folks would have given it a shot. What remains to be seen is whether folks will really stick with it, but that’s something that can only come with time anyway. For now, it’s popular, and remains so.

The milestone was hit and passed early Friday, which likely means the actual number of players is even higher, given that it’s the weekend. On top of that, one imagines that these metrics will be inflated as folks stay inside during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Assuming the game has actually hit an even higher milestone, one imagines that the Activision and the official Call of Duty social media accounts will announce it tomorrow once the “business” week actually kicks off. No reason to do so over the weekend, after all, when there’s still plenty of time for those numbers to rise.

We crossed 15 million players earlier today, thank you #Warzone fans. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/6Xw7MyFk2C — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 14, 2020

“Warzone is more than a new era for Call of Duty, it’s a game-changer for players and fans. We’re delivering two incredible modes of play within this massive world that take the experience to a new level,” Byron Beede, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Call of Duty, Activision, said as part of the free-to-play game’s reveal. “The teams at Infinity Ward and Raven Software have created an amazing, free-to-play experience that’s accessible to all to jump in right away and have a blast. There’s a ton of content plans and live events to come that will continue to keep fans guessing and ready to experience new thrills.”

Call of Duty: Warzone, if you’ve somehow missed all of last week’s hubbub on top of basically months of rumors and speculation, is a free-to-play Call of Duty “experience” that’s basically Activision’s latest take on the popular battle royale genre, though there is also a Plunder mode where teams try to get as much in-match cash as possible. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play Call of Duty game right here.