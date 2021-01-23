New Call of Duty: Warzone Report Has Bad News for Players

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone report has bad news about the future of the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game, or at least bad news about the game's immediate future. Call of Duty: Warzone has a major hacking problem right now that isn't just plaguing the average competitive match of the game, but professional competitions. And it doesn't look like this problem is going to be solved anytime soon. At the moment of publishing, Activision and co. have been extremely quiet about the problem, and it sounds like it may be because they don't have a solution coming anytime soon.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, revealed that he's been looking into the game's hacking issues, and in the process has learned two things. One of these things is that Activision and co. are a while away from implementing a proper anti-cheat. Henderson doesn't reveal why, but notes the wait for it to be added could be at least another month or two. Adding to this, Henderson also notes Warzone is far from the first game in the series to have an inefficient anti-cheat.

"As my investigation into Warzone hacking continues, two things have been made clear," said Henderson. "One, we're likely a while away from a good anti-cheat being implemented; at least a month or two, and two, Call of Duty anti-cheat has always been easy to bypass, not just in Warzone."

Unfortunately, this is all Henderson reveals, but for those hoping Warzone's hacking issues would be resolved quickly, well it doesn't look like that's what's in the pipeline. Of course, it's possible Henderson has faulty information, and it's also possible things could change, but Henderson is typically very reliable when it comes to Call of Duty information.

