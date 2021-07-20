Call of Duty: Warzone Developer Responds to “Broken” C58 Optic Complaints

✖

Last week's Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update made big changes to the game's guns, including the C58. Raven Software altered the gun's recoil, but it seems that the Royal & Kross 4x scope negates that, giving the C58 almost no recoil at all. Twitch streamer JGOD posted an image of the discrepancy in recoil between three different scopes: Reflex, 3x, and 4x. It's clear that the 4x offers almost nothing in the way of recoil, making it significantly overpowered! JGOD's Tweet caught the attention of Raven Software, and it seems that the developer is aware of the issue and a fix will be released "very soon."

The Tweets from JGOD and Raven Software can be found embedded below.

We're aware. This will be addressed very soon. Enjoy the rest of your weekend! — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 18, 2021

Obviously, this will be disappointing news for those that have been enjoying the C58's accuracy with the scope, but clearly this isn't what Raven had in mind with the game's new update. At the end of the day, the change should make for a better, more competitive game. Warzone players that like the C58 as is will just have to enjoy it while they can!

Of course, there are plenty of people that will be happy to see that Raven Software is working quickly on a fix. Given how fast Raven Software replied to JGOD's Tweet about the C58, many Warzone fans asked the streamer to talk about other issues with the game. Several brought up cheaters, in the hopes that Raven Software would similarly rush to fix that problem, as well. Raven has offered multiple updates on its attempts to curb cheating, but those don't go far enough for some players. Hopefully, more will be done in the future!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Call of Duty: Warzone? Have you been using the C58 lately? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto]