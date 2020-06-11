Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Events Can Respawn Every Player at Once

Call of Duty: Warzone just got much more interesting in Season 4 with the introduction of new in-game events that’ll force players to adapt and change their strategies mid-match. Three different events have been added so far, those events called “Jailbreak,” Fire Sale,” and “Supply Choppers.” Each one can be triggered at random during a Warzone match in the game’s battle royale modes, but not in Plunder. These events can do all sorts of things like discounting the price of things you’d purchase from the Buy Station and can even revive every single person who’s been eliminated but has stayed in the match.

These new Warzone events were introduced as part of the Season 4 patch notes. Of the three different events announced so far, the Jailbreak event is the most interesting once since it’ll reinsert tons of players back into the game and gives people an incentive to stick around even if they’ve lost their Gulag match.

“When a ‘Jailbreak’ occurs, all players that have been eliminated will be released back into the match,” Infinity Ward said about the new event. “Whether you were waiting for your 1v1 in the Gulag, or had been relegated to a spectator, now you’ll have another chance. You will get a one-minute notice before a Jailbreak event happens to find additional armor or secure a weapon for your returning teammates.”

Season Four content is going live across all platforms tonight at 11PM PDT! Learn more about Weapon Mastery Challenges, #Warzone In-Match Events, and more by checking out the full list of patch notes! https://t.co/BRS4W46lE0 pic.twitter.com/GOfBYzNoYO — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) June 11, 2020

These Jailbreaks can occur at any time in the middle of a match and will respawn teammates and allies alike, so expect your Warzone match to last quite a bit longer if everyone gets brought back at once.

The two other events are still interesting even if they’re not as exciting as respawning the entire lobby. The Fire Sale event is one that’ll sound familiar to anyone who’s played the Zombies mode in past Call of Duty games. For 60 seconds, a Fire Sale discounts most items in the Buy Station by 80% and gives some away for free which makes this event the perfect time to load up on loot. Loadout Drops aren’t discounted though, so don’t expect to get your favorite loadout for a fraction of the price.

Supply Choppers is the most situational of an event and won’t benefit everyone in the lobby. An armored, non-lethal helicopter will appear somewhere on the map and will take a lot of work to shoot down, but once you destroy it, it’ll drop a bunch of valuable loot. It’ll basically be a beacon for firefights since everyone knows what’ll be happening at the Supply Chopper and will come to contest the loot.

These three events are now live in Warzone matches with the start of Season 4.

