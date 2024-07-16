Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Teases Return of a Fan-Favorite Location

Activision has teased that a fan-favorite locale will soon be returning to Call of Duty: Warzone with the release of Season 5. At this point in time, most Call of Duty players are surely looking forward to the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which is set to come about at the end of October. Prior to that time, though, Season 5 will be releasing for Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and it should be giving longtime fans plenty of new content to enjoy.

In a new video released today, Activision indicated that the Superstore will soon be coming back Call of Duty: Warzone. This location is one that was incredibly popular on Verdansk, which is the original map for Warzone. Now, an updated version of it is planned to hit Urzikstan at some point in Season 5. At the time of this writing, Activision hasn’t verified whether or not this area will be added to Warzone the moment that Season 5 begins or if it will be something that’s brought about later in the season.

By far the biggest new addition coming to Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone is a collaboration with WWE. Activision released a teaser this past week for the crossover but failed to divulge any specifics about what this clash between the two brands will look like. Based on what we know so far, an in-game event of some sort associated with WWE should be coming about alongside what seems to be a trio of new Operators which will certainly be based on real WWE wrestlers. These Operators will surely cost money in order to obtain, although other WWE-related cosmetics should be earnable for free.

As for the actual release of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5, it’s set to hit next week on July 24th. Prior to this time, Activision will almost certainly be providing a full breakdown of what players can expect from Season 5 across Warzone and Modern Warfare III. Whenever those details do end up emerging, we’ll be sure to share them with you here on ComicBook.