Call of Duty: Warzone Updated With Mysterious Statue

It looks like things are starting to get weird in Call of Duty: Warzone once again. Hot off the heels of nuking Verdansk only a few weeks back, the current map in Warzone now seems to be teasing some new content that will be coming to the battle royale shooter. Although we currently don't know what exactly is being teased with this latest find, it seems to point to a reveal coming somewhat soon.

As of today, a mysterious statue seems to have shown up within Call of Duty: Warzone. The statue itself resides outside of a stadium but we currently don't know what it's modeled after. At this point in time, the statue has a drape covering the top of it. It stands to reason that this cover won't be around for long, though, as a reveal will likely be happening in the future.

🚨A SECRET STATUE HAS APPEARED IN #Warzone! 👀 pic.twitter.com/sXo4IQiyi2 — Black Ops Cold War Newz (@WarzoneNewz) May 8, 2021

The only hint that we have about what this statue could be in relation to comes with the plaque below it. While the statue itself is still hidden, the plaque can be read and it contains the word "champion". What this champion might be isn't currently known, but it does seem to imply that the statue itself is definitely of a person.

This new tease within Call of Duty: Warzone is quite intriguing, especially because the game is seemingly about to cross over with some other notable properties. Not only was a Die Hard collaboration teased for the game earlier today, but other reports have claimed that Rambo is coming to the shooter as well. All in all, it seems like Activision still has plenty of tricks up its sleeve when it comes to keeping fans engaged throughout the entirety of Season 3.

For now, Call of Duty: Warzone is currently playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

What do you think this statue could be related to? Give me your best guess either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.