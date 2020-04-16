Call of Duty: Warzone Reveals Trios Return Date

Call of Duty: Warzone is bringing Trios back on PS4, Xbox One, and PC very soon. More specifically, lead developer Infinity Ward has revealed that it has heard fans “loud and clear,” and thus tomorrow a new playlist update will be pushed that brings Trios back to Call of Duty: Warzone. According to an official tweet from the developer, the mode will be live in Warzone at 11 p.m. EST.

Infinity Ward notably removed Trios earlier this week and replaced it with an LTM mode. As you would expect, this didn’t sit well with many players. Across social media and forums, players aired their displeasure that the mode was suddenly removed with no real justification as to why it was being removed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not always backlash is met with a favorable response to said backlash, but this time Infinity Ward has decided to change course and bring back the mode.

We hear you loud and clear! We’ll be doing a playlist update tomorrow night, Thursday, April 16th at 11PM PST that brings BR Trios back to #Warzone. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 16, 2020

That said, while this is sure to please some fans, others still aren’t happy. In addition to demand for Trios to return, there’s also been ample demand for Duos to be added, as well as Shoot the Ship and Prop Hunt. However, for now, there’s been no word on any of these fronts.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the battle royale game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

In the most recent and related news, one player recently set a world record for the most amount of solo kills in a single match of Call of Duty: Warzone. Meanwhile, the game also recently removed an overpowered feature from one playlist.