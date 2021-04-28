Call of Duty: Warzone Update Fixes Hunt for Adler Problems, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone got its first update for the regular season this week not counting the one that kicked off the start of Season Three in Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The new update released on Wednesday fixed a couple of the problems associated with the new “Hunt for Adler” event that coincided with the launch of Season Three with the same update also making some changes to certain game modes. It concluded by giving players a preview of some of the balance changes to come in a future update.

All things considered, the update released today was a pretty light one compared to what we saw in the Season Three release, though that’s to be expected. The seasonal updates carry the bulk of the changes while the ones released a week or so afterwards clean up anything that needs it.

That’s exactly what this one has done with it focusing only on two general changes and a list of bugfixes. The list of changes to come in a future update are worth keeping an eye on, however, since several weapons were named as ones that’ll be rebalanced later. All those patch notes can be found below followed by the preview of what’s to come.

General

The sizes of the first and second circles have been reduced for Verdansk Resurgence.

End-of-game open mic has been turned off for modes with infinite respawn mechanics. This was intended to take effect with the release of Season Three last week.

Bug Fixes

“Hunt for Adler” Limited-Time Event Fixed a bug with Challenge completion not tracking as intended. Fixed a bug causing Intel to spawn outside of the playable map.

Fixed several map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.

Fixed a bug that would cause gas mask overlays to remain on screen indefinitely if a player exited the gas as their gas mask was fully depleted.

Fixed a bug where the epic loot M82 Semi-Auto Sniper was incorrectly labeled as thermal.

Fixed a bug where the Modern Warfare “Razorwire” Submachine Gun Charlie blueprint could appear in loot caches.

The R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow has had its reload audio restored.

Fixed a bug that disallowed players from exiting the plane in Battle Royale Practice mode.

The explosion in Verdansk’s vista no longer dances around when viewed from different angles. Thanks Geeky P.

Upcoming Changes