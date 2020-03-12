Call of Duty: Warzone Confirms Much-Needed Fix Is Coming in Next Update

Call of Duty: Warzone launched this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it’s already off to a record-breaking start. That said, while the free-to-play and standalone battle royale mode is flying out the gate, there are some problems holding it back. For one, a game-breaking bug has already been discovered. Meanwhile, there’s also a big problem with kill credit at the moment. More specifically, players who are downing enemies aren’t getting the credit for the kill. Rather, the player who finishes off the downed enemy is. Infinity Ward has confirmed this is a bug, and a fix is coming in the next title update. In fact, a fix is already done and has been done, but it couldn’t make it into the game before launch.

Word of the fix comes way of Joe Cecot, co-design director at the studio, via Twitter. More specifically, when interacting with an inquiring fan, Cecot noted that the fix was almost in place for release, but missed out at the last second for reasons not divulged.

“In the next title update (larger update) the person who downed will get the kill credit,” said Cecot on Twitter. “The change just missed release.”

In the next title update (larger update) the person who downed will get the kill credit. The change just missed release. — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) March 12, 2020

Unfortunately, there’s no word of when a fix for the aforementioned game-breaking bug will arrive. At the moment of publishing, Infinity Ward hasn’t commented on the bug, and thus it’s unclear if a fix is even in the works.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of writing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

