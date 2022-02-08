Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone Season 2 Teased

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s second season of content – and the latest of several Season Ones for Call of Duty: Warzone – is arriving soon. The next season was teased this week by the Call of Duty creators with a release date of February 14th set for the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard Season Two. Some artwork was shared on social media with a couple of Call of Duty combatants standing in front of tanks which appear to have been teased by the copy of the social media posts themselves.

That artwork can be seen below following a leak from a few hours prior that saw the Season Two art going up early via online retailers. The Call of Duty Twitter account told players to prep for Season Two and the arrival of “Armored War Machines.” Given that there are tanks in the image shown and that the game is set in World War II, it’s hard to imagine that phrase not being a reference to tanks having a greater impact in some way in the game’s next season.

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1490745003903229961?s=20&t=fGHTCmqI4VdDkOTl2AhwGw

Call of Duty: Vanguard has been getting updates pretty frequently over the past couple of weeks, though most of them have been lighter in nature with only a few changes here and there to speak of. If past seasonal releases in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are any indication of what to expect from Season Two of Vanguard, however, this one will be much bigger when it drops and should be full of balance changes, new weapons, and more.

As for Call of Duty: Warzone, that game’s been around long enough now and has had enough seasons to guess what’ll happen to an extent. Players should expect to see some new weapons integrated into the mode along with more Operators being released, and the Caldera map that Warzone players have been battling on will most likely see a couple of changes throughout the various points of interest.

Season Two for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone drops on February 14th, so expect to see the patch notes released around that time to detail in full everything that’s changing.