Call of Duty: Warzone Reveals Verdansk Return Date

At long last, Activision has announced when Verdansk will be returning to Call of Duty: Warzone. For well over a year at this point, rumors and leaks have indicated that Verdansk, the original map in Warzone, would be coming back to the battle royale shooter at some point. These leaks have only grown more prominent in recent weeks, which led players to believe that official news on Verdansk’s arrival would be coming about shortly. Now, to kick off this week, Activision has finally provided the details that fans have been waiting for.

Announced alongside a new teaser trailer, Call of Duty: Warzone is set to bring back Verdansk next month on April 3rd. Verdank’s release in Warzone is said to be happening as a way of celebrating the game’s five-year anniversary. Activision has yet to reveal if any other celebrations will be happening for this occasion, but Verdansk being added to Warzone will surely see players who jumped into the game in 2020 coming back to experience it once more.

You can get a look at this new teaser for Call of Duty: Warzone right here:

Verdansk’s return to Call of Duty: Warzone could actually be quite pivotal for the shooter. Within the past week, a prominent new report has come about suggesting that Activision might be looking to end its support for Warzone in the future. As Warzone has continued over the past few years, player numbers and general interest in the free-to-play game have started to wane. Now, Activision is said to be mulling over what to do with Warzone, which could result in support for the title winding down. With this in mind, Verdansk being added back to the game could be an important moment that might determine the route that Activision goes in next.

For now, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 are in a bit of a holding pattern. Currently, each game is in the midst of Season 2, with Season 3 having been recently delayed to April. When Season 3 does arrive, Verdansk will be just one addition of many that hit Warzone at a single time.