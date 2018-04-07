Call of Duty WWII’s Divisions Getting Some Major Changes, Full Patch Notes

In a recent developer update video from the team over at Sledgehammer Games, Greg Reisdorf, the Principal Multiplayer Designer, took a few minutes to share with fans of the latest FPS title what big changes are underway. Highlighting how the team plans to completely overhaul the Divisions system and how they plant o make the overall MP experience much more balanced, the latest video gives us a lot of info on what we can expect in the near future.

All of the changes heard above comes directly from fan feedback. In terms of player count and sales, Call of Duty: WWII is doing rather well for itself but that doesn’t mean that the need for improvement isn’t there. With the Warmind DLC front and center, Sledgehammer continues to shape the shooter experience.

Another thing CoD fans will notice is that the Basic Trainings Primed and Banged have been completely cut from the title as primary weapons add on a third attachment. Unlimited sprinting will also be on the horizon, as well huge changes to each class. Take a look at the patch notes below to learn more about everything making its way onto World War II:

Infantry:

Additional Primary Attachment Second Pistol Attachment & swap weapons faster While aiming down sights, have less idle sway Move faster while aiming

Airborne:

Fire guns while sprinting & diving Reload while sprinting Climb over obstacles faster & no damage from falling Sprint faster over time

Armored:

Take significantly less explosive & fire damage Immune to Shell Shock and Tactical Equipment Increased bullet penetration through surfaces Greatly reduced flinch when shot

Mountain:

Invisible to enemy Recon Aircraft & controlled streaks Killed enemy death locations hidden No name or reticle change when enemies aim at you Silent movement

Expeditionary:

Double Lethal + Tactical & enhanced equipment use Munitions replenish from killed enemies & over time Improved Tacticals & Easier to destroy War buildables Equipment damage paints enemies on mini-map

Resistance:

Mini-map indicator & scrambler of close hostiles Enemy movements are easier to hear Kills & assists grant Intel Ping of nearby enemies Easier to spot targets & increased mini-map coverage

Loadout Selection Changes:

LMG Bipod and Sniper Sharpshooter are automatically available when using an LMG or Sniper

Remaining Division Skills (weapon class attachments) are selectable in CAC (and no longer given by division)

Each Division has a 4th perk and their levels have been adjusted & rebalanced

All players have unlimited sprint & sprint speed is slightly slower

3 Primary Attachments for all loadouts

One piece of both Lethal & Tactical equipment for all loadouts

Launchers can be equipped for all loadouts

The Rifle Grenade is an available attachment for all rifles

The Suppressor is an available attachment for all pistols The Pistol Suppressor has a 15% range reduction vs. the SMG Suppressor’s 30% range reduction

The following Basic Trainings are cut & no longer selectable: Primed & Bang Prestige tokens spent on these are refunded & associated challenges are auto-completed

The following Basic Trainings are newly added: Blitzkrieg & Clandestine Blitzkrieg: “Streaks are earned by Kills (instead of Score). Bonus: Streaks are improved & select a 4th Streak.” Clandestine: “Slain enemies drop Intel Packs that reveal nearby hostiles. Bonus: Intel ping at the start of each life.”



Resistance/Infantry Shifts:

Moved “Second pistol attachment & swap weapons faster” to Infantry to align with its marksmanship focus

Filled gap in Resistance with “Enemy movements are easier to hear” to align with its counter-intelligence focus

Weapon/Mechanic Tuning Changes:

Global sprint speed reduced (to account for Unlimited Sprint) 1.3x instead of previously 1.4x

Reduced Launcher effectiveness against players Panzerschreck nerfed damage & projectile speed Bazooka buffed radius, buffed projectile speed & nerfed damage Bazooka should more reliably give hitmarkers than before & increased projectile speed should make it better than Panzer against streaks.

Frag & Sticky grenade max damage nerfed ~10% max damage reduction to account for all players having both Lethal & Tactical and address existing complaints of grenade spam

Shellshock & Earthquake effects from Lethal Equipment significantly reduced Reduced effect radius and duration to address existing complaints and account for all players having both Lethal & Tactical

Tactical Equipment strength adjusted All tacticals without Expeditionary III got a small nerf Smoke lasts 10 seconds (previously: 14 seconds; Expeditionary III: 14 seconds) Signal Flare lasts 3.5 seconds (previously: 5 seconds; Expeditionary III: 5.5 seconds) Stun effects last between 1.75-3.5 seconds (previously: 2-4 seconds; Expeditionary III: 2.5-4.25 seconds) Tabun Gas deals 1 dmg every 1 second 5 times (previously: 10 dmg every 1 second 5 times; Expeditionary III: 5 dmg every 0.625 seconds 8 times)

The following Basic Trainings have had their benefits changed: Energetic: Adds “Increased sprint speed”. Removes “Sprint again sooner” Forage: Adds “Resupply bullets over time”. Adds “Extra magazines”. “Removes “Swap weapons faster”. Ordnance: Adds “Killed enemies drop Streak packs that fill your meter”. Removes “Re-roll your own care packages”. Launched: Adds “Additional launcher ammunition”. Removes “Only way to take a Launcher”. Concussed: Adds “Take two pieces of Lethal & Tactical equipment”. Removes “presetting what the equipment is”. Instincts: Adds “Immune to Shell Shock and Tactical Equipment”. Esports-only change to remove “warning when targeted off-screen” benefit (with the intention for this BT to be unbanned by MLG and used in competitive to counter Tacticals).

Incendiary Shells attachment buffed Gives Additional Shells (7 for Combat Shotgun; 8 for all other shotguns) Range reduction of Shells buffed to -10% from -15% Sped up loading of shells for Combat Shotgun

M30 Rifle Bullet ammo buffed Gives Additional Bullets (8 bullets instead of previous 6)

LMG Bipod Buffed Increased fire rate while mounted (+9% which is equal to Rapid Fire attachment for LMGs [which stacks]) Firing while mounted initially draws ammo from reserve then once exhausted draws from current clip (removing the need to reload).

Sniper Sharpshooter Duration Buffed Hold breath increased to 10 seconds from 4 seconds. Promotes using snipers the “proper” way rather than quickscoping.

Buffed “Take Significantly less fire & explosive damage” from Armored 80% reduction from fire & explosive damage (previously was 65% reduction)

“Reduced idle sway” from Infantry III & Scoped now affects snipers 30% reduction for Snipers; vs. all other weapon classes’ 65% reduction This does stack with Ballistic Calibration attachment

Buffed “Move faster while aiming” from Infantry IV & Scoped Maintained separation between weapon classes (Sniper < LMG < Rifle < SMG < Pistol / Shotgun) LMGs mostly got their ADS firing speed buffed since that was previously very slow even with Infantry IV Snipers got a smaller buff than other weapon classes since it isn’t beneficial to move too fast

