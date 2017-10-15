Call of Duty: WWII’s Download Size Revealed

Over the past couple of years, the Call of Duty games have gotten a little hefty in download size, with Black Ops III clearing around 60GB with all of its downloadable content, and Infinite Warfare going over 90GB, mainly because of the addition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered.

But when it comes to the download size of Call of Duty: WWII, you probably don’t need to fret too much – but do save some room on your hard drive for it.

According to this Xbox Store listing, the World War II shooter clocks in at around 45.14GB, which isn’t including its yet-to-be-announced downloadable content or updates. By the time those roll around, we’re likely to see the game grow to around 60GB or so. But, for now, it’s not too bad.

What’s more, the game is now available for pre-load on Xbox One, so if you pre-ordered it digitally, you can now download it and get ready for day one action when the game releases next month. As for the PlayStation 4 version, it’s not expected to be available for pre-load until October 31st or November 1st, though that date could change depending on what Sony wants to do.

The PC version hasn’t been announced for pre-load yet, but Activision is likely to have more details available soon.

Though a start time hasn’t been given on when you’ll be able to access Call of Duty: WWII, it will likely be at 12 AM EDT starting on the 3rd, so players can hop into the action. That could be subject to change, as we’ve seen games like Destiny 2 go for a more calculated worldwide launch, but for now, that seems to be the plan.

We’re not sure if that 45GB size will hold up on all platforms, as the PC version could vary depending on performance on systems. But that’s likely to be the overall number for console versions at least, so you can plan ahead and make sure you’ve got enough space for this beast. After all, you don’t want to miss out on that intense World War II action.

Call of Duty: WWII releases on November 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.