Call Of Duty: WWII Hosting a Free To Play Multiplayer Weekend On Steam

If you still haven’t had a chance to check out Call of Duty: WWII yet, you’re missing out. It’s easily one of the best games in the series in years, between a strong single player campaign, intense multiplayer and some of the scariest Zombies action since it first got introduced into the franchise.

But if you’re low on cash, that’s not a problem if you own a PC, as Activision has announced a trial weekend for Call of Duty: WWII, which you can download on Steam right now.

The free-to-play weekend is basically limited to multiplayer, but that still gives you the opportunity to take part in a variety of matches and try out various weapons, and see what the game has to offer as a whole.

You’ll be able to check the multiplayer portion of the game out from now through February 25 at 1:00 PM PDT, which means you pretty much have three whole days to jump in and take on others.

In addition, Activision has noted that the game will be available at a discounted price through the weekend, down to $38.99 for the standard edition and $74.99 for the digital deluxe edition, which includes the Season Pass and the forthcoming DLC, including The Resistance, which will reportedly make its debut next month. (We’re still waiting for a final date from Activision.)

The publisher also noted that any progress that is made within the free-to-play multiplayer portion of the game will carry over to the final release if you decide to buy it, so you won’t have to worry about losing those rankings that you build up.

This is a good opportunity to hop on board if you haven’t yet, and also see if your PC is up to spec in terms of running the game smoothly. You shouldn’t have too big a problem getting it set up, but obviously the more higher-end PC you have, the better.

No word yet if we’ll be seeing a free-to-play weekend for consoles just yet, but there’s always the possibility that Activision could introduce one in the months ahead.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for PC, as well as Xbox One and PlayStation 4.