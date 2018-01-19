These Call Of Duty: WWII Glitch Could Become Featured In The Game

It’s kind of strange how an unintended thing that popped up in a popular game could become a new feature for it. Sometimes…it just happens.

That’s the case with Call of Duty: WWII. Some players have come across a glitch within the game, and the developers at Sledgehammer Games may be incorporating it in the near future as a featured item.

What is this glitch, you ask? According to particular Reddit users, the glitch suddenly turns a player’s firearm into a solid black weapon. This is not a usual design for weapons of this nature, but some players found it to be a pretty cool glitch – and the developers may be adding it.

Sledgehammer Games responded to the post, noting, “Thanks for posting! We are looking into the issue that is causing this to occur. But since we’ve seen quite a few posts now in favor of this look, we are also discussing with teams internally about an all-black camo.”

That’s not to say that it’s 100 percent confirmed, but it sounds like Sledgehammer is aware of how cool a weapon like this looks in someone’s hands.

But now the real question is if we could possibly see this with future “glitches” that pop up in the game. Another one has managed to recently surface, with a few users on Reddit noting a cool hiccup in which a weapon is bathed in blood, coming off with a black and red appearance. You can see an image of the weapon above, and, yeah, it does look pretty bad-ass.

Sledgehammer Games has yet to acknowledge that second weapon skin, but considering it’s getting a build-up in the Reddit community, it could at any given time, and, hopefully, it’ll confirm it’s looking into this one as well. After all, this weapon could be just the intimidating thing for entering a multiplayer match.

Call of Duty: WWII is getting a few updates over the next few weeks, especially with Sledgehammer preparing for the Resistance DLC that’ll be coming to PlayStation 4 later in the month. We’ll let you know if these camos become part of them.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.