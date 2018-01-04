Sony Reveals Its Five Favorite Loadouts For Call Of Duty: WWII

Call of Duty: WWII proved to be a welcome return to form for the series when it hit store shelves and digital back in November, selling millions of copies and wowing fans with its authentic World War II action. And one other cool element about the game is being able to select your loadout, so you can ride into battle in style.

But for those of you who are a bit confused as to how loadouts work – or are just struggling to find the best one to use in multiplayer – not to worry. Sony has posted a new video in its Call of Duty: WWII Insider series that talks about the five best loadouts that are available in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

They’re not catered to all gaming tastes, as some players may feel these loadouts aren’t quite as ideal as they’d like to be. But they’re good from a starting point, talking about how particular classes and guns within the game work so well. For instance, with Sprint and Spray, you’ll get an idea of how the Airborne division can effectively use a combination when it comes to getting around quickly, and with lethal force.

There are plenty of weapons that can help with keeping up a fast pace, such as the Type 100. But as the video shows, it doesn’t hurt to mix things up, and try something new that could fit into your style of play.

Check out the video above, and be sure to play Call of Duty: WWII now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.