Call Of Duty: WWII Likely Won’t Have Health Regeneration In Multiplayer Either

Back in April when Call of Duty: WWII was first unveiled, one of the tidbits about the game that got a lot of play was the lack of health regeneration for single-player. That makes sense for the main campaign, which aims to be a gritty, realistic depiction of World War II combat, but what about multiplayer? Is "you're shot, you're dead" something CoD fans want when playing against each other?

Well, whether you like it or not, it seems like multiplayer health regeneration has been ditched. Recently, Gamer Professionals wrote up a preview of Call of Duty: WWII after getting a chance to scope out some gameplay, and here's what they had to say about health regeneration:

"Call of Duty: WWII is a bit more about taking cover, reloading, and precision shots. And there will be no auto-heal anymore, neither in single player, nor in multiplayer. But Sledgehammer already hints at a system very similar to Battlefield 4 where you had a support class healing the entire squad. Maybe there will be Medics?"

If health regeneration is out of Call of Duty multiplayer, it's a pretty major shakeup. You can tailor the campaign around the lack of auto heal so you don't really miss it, but it will change the strategy and feel of multiplayer in a big way. Not that that's strictly a bad thing.

Call of Duty: WWII developers Sledgehammer Games have yet to make an official statement about health regeneration in multiplayer, but here's what they had to say about removing it from single-player…

"You have to worry about every bullet. You're not the superhero. You can't just stand there taking seven bullets, ducking, shooting again. It's refreshing for us to deal with recruits who aren't tier-one warriors, to show that vulnerability. They're naive. It's been a really cool challenge creating this different kind of gameplay."

Call of Duty: WWII storms the beaches on November 3. You can check out all WWG's latest Call of Duty coverage here, and our extensive back catalog of stories, right here.

[via Gamer Professionals]