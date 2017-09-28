Call Of Duty: WWII’s PC Beta Is Officially Underway, Sledgehammer Games Provides Notes

The time has come, PC owners. It's time to go back to World War II with the Call of Duty franchise.

The open beta for Call of Duty: WWII has officially begun, and will run through October 2nd at 10:00 AM PDT, so you've got plenty of time to download it and get to taking on others with a number of multiplayer options.

Sledgehammer Games, the developers behind the upcoming first-person shooter, posted a new blog talking about the open beta today, explaining how hard it worked on the game, as well as what to do if you run into any technical gaffes. (It is a beta, after all.) Its full statement is below:

"We're so excited to play on PC with everyone starting today.



The development teams at Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software have worked hard to get to this date, and are energized to keep pushing to make this the best possible PC experience. So please head online to play, and be sure to share your feedback with us – we'll list below all the ways to express your comments.

If you experience a technical issue, please check with the Customer Support team at Activision. They're ready to help get you back on track. You can contact them at @ATVIAssist on Twitter."

It continued, "If you notice anything that doesn't seem quite right, or simply have feedback and comments – please head to our Reddit thread or Steam post. We'll be monitoring throughout, so every bit of constructive feedback helps – the more detailed the better.



We'll also deploy a Beta Web Survey for feedback following the Beta. So, plenty of ways to share your thoughts. Plus, continue to stay tuned to our social channels at @SHGames, and @CallofDuty for the latest information on the Beta and all things Call of Duty: WWII.

If you've missed any of the previous updates, see the links below for information on Specs, Beta content, PC features, and more.

We are truly grateful for everyone's support and can't wait to get started.

Enough talk, it's time to play! See you online."

Call of Duty: WWII arrives on November 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.