Call of Duty: WWII Patch Details – Ranked Play, Bug Fixes, And More

Now that we know what to expect when the Call of Duty: WWII Winter Siege event kicks off, it’s time to see what other changes have come to the most recent shooter from the CoD franchise. The latest patch is set to go live this week and its aim includes ranked play, bug fixes, and a few tweaks to Zombie Mode.

As per Sledgehammer Games, here is what players can expect with their game experience:

RANKED PLAY

Last week, we launched Ranked Play on PS4 and XB1. It’s been great watching you all jump on and take part in Season 1: The Placement Season. We’re actively collecting data of individual MMR rankings, and look forward to rolling out Party-based teams shortly. The Placement Season will continue throughout the Winter Siege Event, so be sure to keep grinding for those top tier rewards, and perhaps a shot to make the Top 100 players and Pro Tier bragging rights. Also, please note that CWL Dallas begins this weekend. The following changes have been implemented in the pro event, and we will be updating Ranked Play to reflect soon.

FMJ added to the Restricted Items list

Molotov Cocktail added to the Restricted Items list

Capture the Flag: St Marie Du Mont removed from the rotation

Search and Destroy: Gibraltar removed from the rotation

All gametypes: Explosive Delay: 7.5 seconds

UPDATE ON TOP FIXES

While this is not a complete list, here is a preview of some of the fixes we are working to implement in our next update coming tomorrow morning.

MULTIPLAYER FIXES:

Fixed Scorestreak Training exploits

Fixed Prestige exploits

Added Mute All in option in HQ

(+ much more…)

RANKED PLAY FIXES:

Ranked Play UI issues with tracking wins and losses

General connectivity issues finding Ranked Play matches

Ranked Play counting towards global stats

(+ more…)

ZOMBIES FIXES:

Issue where players lost all XP upon leaving match

Issue where players were unable to open supply drops after Prestiging

(+ more…)

PC UPDATE

We’re finalizing an update that will go live for the Call of Duty: WWII PC version on Friday, December 8 at 10AM PST. This update addresses some of the top observed community feedback on Steam and Reddit, and will activate PC Ranked Play – Season 1: The Placement Season. In addition, we’re activating the enhanced Emblem Editor feature and adding various fixes to improve Discord support. Be on the lookout for this update on Friday via our Steam forum with a full list of Game Updates.

Call of Duty: WWII is live now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.