Call Of Duty: WWII Hits Over 12 Million Players On PS4, Almost 825K On Steam

Call of Duty: WWII was the latest installment in the long-standing shooter franchise, and it was the one to give a much needed revival to the series. By “going back” to the roots of what Call of Duty is, the team effectively gave players what they have been asking for for years now. Pair that with the extensive research and work with established historians to make sure the FPS title was historically accurate, and you’ve got a recipe for an outstanding game. That being said, a lot of people are playing this shooter. We mean a lot.

One PlayStation 4 player showed off an image revealing that there was a whopping 12 million player count when he logged. And that’s just the players online. For a title that hasn’t been out for very long, that’s no easy feat and very deserving of special recognition.

The original poster on Resetera added, “Safe to say that that the beast is back. For comparison on January 10th 2013 Black Ops 2 was at 10.1M on 360 and another 10M on PS3.” The comments to the thread were definitely there to show why that huge number is there in the first place. Overall, the responses were very positive with proclamations of enjoying the latest title. For those interested, one member posted the Xbox numbers and … wow … that’s a huge player gap. The total number of Xbox players, at the time this article was written, was at 7.8 million. Steam’s count is almost at 825K, at this time. For those interested in checking out the game, it’s super cheap on a variety of sales including the PlayStation Store, the Xbox Countdown, and the Steam Winter Sale:

Official game description:

“Call of Duty returns to its roots with Call of Duty: WWII – a breathtaking experience that redefines World War II for a new gaming generation. Land in Normandy on D-Day and battle across Europe through iconic locations in history’s most monumental war. Experience classic Call of Duty combat, the bonds of camaraderie, and the unforgiving nature of war against a global power throwing the world into tyranny.

Call of Duty: WWII creates the definitive World War II next generation experience across three different game modes: Campaign, Multiplayer, and Co-Operative. Featuring stunning visuals, the Campaign transports players to the European theater as they engage in an all-new Call of Duty story set in iconic World War II battles. Multiplayer marks a return to original, boots-on-the ground Call of Duty gameplay. Authentic weapons and traditional run-and-gun action immerse you in a vast array of World War II-themed locations. The Co-Operative mode unleashes a new and original story in a standalone game experience full of unexpected, adrenaline-pumping moments.”