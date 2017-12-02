Call of Duty: WWII Servers Down for Some Players

Players across various platforms are reporting that issues with Call of Duty: WWII’s servers are preventing them from joining ranked or normal games.

The latest Call of Duty game has experienced various connectivity issues throughout its recent release, but the latest flare up of server problems appears to have occurred overnight. Within the Call of Duty community, multiple players from different regions are reporting that they’re experiencing issues getting into a match despite the game’s support pages noting that the serves were up and running.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the course of a few hours, some have noted that the servers appear to be cooperating once again, but others have chimed in to say that they still can’t find a game. The Zombies mode appears to be less affected by the server problems than multiplayer, but that could be purely anecdotal from those who have been trying to get into the survival mode more frequently compared to the PvP matches. Headquarters also appears to be empty once again for many players after it was temporarily filled with others. Restarting the game and sometimes the entire console appears to be a solution for some, but enough are commenting about server issues to lend credibility to the idea that the server problems aren’t completely resolved yet.

The problems couldn’t have come at a worse time either for those who were hoping to test their skills against others in ranked matches. The ranked mode launched recently with December being the first month of ranked play, and an update that recently went live to resolve some ranked issues might have something to do with the connectivity problems that some have been experiencing.

Update has been deployed to fix stat and placement issues for players moving forward. If you’re having trouble connecting, simply back out and restart the application and try again. Thanks for your patience. — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) December 2, 2017

With more and more players commenting over time that they’re able to find games with less issue, the servers are hopefully on their way to being fully functional once again, but keep up with Sledgehammer Games’ tweets to be made aware of any other connection problems that might arise.