Call of Duty: WWII United Front DLC Now Available

Call of Duty: WWII’s third DLC pack is now available with the United Front expansion releasing for PlayStation 4 users first.

The DLC adds several new maps for the game’s multiplayer mode and a War mode mission as well as another Zombies experience called “The Tortured Path.” After previewing the DLC more than a few times on Twitter and through Sledgehammer Games’ weekly updates, the official Call of Duty Twitter account reminded players today that the DLC is available on the PS4 before it’ll be released for all other platforms 30 days from now.

Gear up for battle, from Tunisian deserts to Stalingrad. The United Front DLC Pack 3 for Call of Duty®: WWII is available now on PlayStation 4: https://t.co/zZ04iWXe0i pic.twitter.com/JTQqP8woQW — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 26, 2018

Sharing a new trailer for the DLC to go along with its release, the finer details of the game’s maps were all shared on the Call of Duty site that features the DLC. Market Garden, Stalingrad, and Monte Cassino are the three multiplayer maps that players can now enjoy once they purchase the DLC or get it through their season pass. The War mode mission called “Operation Supercharge” was also detailed in the announcement to give players the story behind the mission.

“Named after the Second Battle of El Alamein, Field Marshal Montgomery and the Allied Forces pushed the Germans and Italians to retreat from their last significant defensive position in southern Tunisia,” the DLC site explains. “In this all new mission, the Allies airdrop into Tunisia and push into a Nazi-occupied village to capture key supplies, then cripple the enemy by detonating a key transport bridge. They then make the final knock-out blow by capturing entrenched Axis fortifications.”

For all the Zombies players out there, the DLC also adds another experience that was previewed in the trailer and as part of the described contents.

“The Allied forces are crumbling under the relentless advance of the Final Reich. General Rideau decides to take one last, dangerous gambit: to personally lead a small, unmarked caravan across the 2,000 miles of smouldering, infested land that stand between Berlin and the Allied-controlled port of Malaga. From there, he and his crew face a treacherous voyage across icy southern waters and U-boat blockades. The mission will be to transport the remaining pieces of Emperor Barbarossa’s legendary sword to the edge of the world. Uncover the lost forges of ancient Thule. Players can experience the all-new Nazi Zombies gameplay, which transports players across three unique and challenging locations, only in the United Front DLC Pack.”

