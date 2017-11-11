New Call of Duty: WWII Update Nerfs Overpowered Weapons, Fixes Zombies

A new patch that’s gone live for Call of Duty: WWII makes more than a few changes to the multiplayer component and includes several bugfixes for Nazi Zombies.

The patch notes for the latest update were released yesterday, but it unfortunately looks as though it’s causing other problems while attempting to resolve bugs and balance issues. After the update, many players are reporting difficulties even getting into games, let alone completing a match without stuttering or having other issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But until multiplayer gets sorted out, you can still play the campaign or Nazi Zombies by yourself, the latter of which had the following changes included in the most recent patch:

COD:WWII NAZI ZOMBIES UPDATES:

Zombie Map Exploit Fix – clipping into a zombie spawn closet using revive mechanic in Laboratory

Fixed Klaus pathing

Fixed out of world exploit – The Final Reich

For those still bent on tearing up some multiplayer, check the notes below to make sure your favorite weapons are still viable after the nerfs and buffs:

Multiplayer Changes

COD:WWII MULTIPLAYER UPDATES:

Connectivity improvements and optimizations

Fixed de-ranking issues

Addressed an issue where players encountered an infinite load screen

Leaderboard stability improvements and bug fixes

General UI improvements

Loading optimizations

Splitscreen functionality improvements

Added new unlock inventory stars to indicate when new items are added

Adjusted hit marker audio to be higher default level (note: can be adjusted in settings)

Fixed out of world exploits on Gustav Cannon and Sainte Marie du Mont

Espionage Basic Training – Reduced painted time from 10 seconds to 6. Made it so only bullet damage paints you.

Weapon tuning to allow for one shot kills outside of hardcore mode, enabling challenge completion.

Fixed infinite flamethrower bug

XP Earn rate tuned in Operation Neptune

Fix issue of shotgun variants not appearing

Emblem Editor and visualization improvements

GameBattles Improvements

Fixed Gridiron Ball exploits

COD:WWII MULTIPLAYER WEAPON TUNING UPDATES:

BUFFs –

Walther Toggle Action Shotgun – Damage increased at extremely close range

Bren LMG – Increased damage per shot

LMG Bipod – Sped up ADS time when in bipod stance

NERFs –

BAR Rifle – decreased fire rate and widened hip fire spread

STG44 Rifle – widened hip fire spread

FG42 Rifle – increased recoil and widened hip fire spread

Machine Pistol – decreased damage ranges

SNIPER CLASS – Fixed a bug with all Sniper Rifles zooming to exact center when aiming down the sights.

Did Your Favorite Gun Get Changed?