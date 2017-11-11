Gaming

New Call of Duty: WWII Update Nerfs Overpowered Weapons, Fixes Zombies

A new patch that’s gone live for Call of Duty: WWII makes more than a few changes to the multiplayer component and includes several bugfixes for Nazi Zombies.

The patch notes for the latest update were released yesterday, but it unfortunately looks as though it’s causing other problems while attempting to resolve bugs and balance issues. After the update, many players are reporting difficulties even getting into games, let alone completing a match without stuttering or having other issues.

But until multiplayer gets sorted out, you can still play the campaign or Nazi Zombies by yourself, the latter of which had the following changes included in the most recent patch:

COD:WWII NAZI ZOMBIES UPDATES:

  • Zombie Map Exploit Fix – clipping into a zombie spawn closet using revive mechanic in Laboratory
  • Fixed Klaus pathing
  • Fixed out of world exploit – The Final Reich

For those still bent on tearing up some multiplayer, check the notes below to make sure your favorite weapons are still viable after the nerfs and buffs:

Multiplayer Changes

COD:WWII MULTIPLAYER UPDATES:

  • Connectivity improvements and optimizations

  • Fixed de-ranking issues

  • Addressed an issue where players encountered an infinite load screen

  • Leaderboard stability improvements and bug fixes

  • General UI improvements

  • Loading optimizations

  • Splitscreen functionality improvements

  • Added new unlock inventory stars to indicate when new items are added

  • Adjusted hit marker audio to be higher default level (note: can be adjusted in settings)

  • Fixed out of world exploits on Gustav Cannon and Sainte Marie du Mont

  • Espionage Basic Training – Reduced painted time from 10 seconds to 6. Made it so only bullet damage paints you.

  • Weapon tuning to allow for one shot kills outside of hardcore mode, enabling challenge completion.

  • Fixed infinite flamethrower bug

  • XP Earn rate tuned in Operation Neptune

  • Fix issue of shotgun variants not appearing

  • Emblem Editor and visualization improvements

  • GameBattles Improvements

  • Fixed Gridiron Ball exploits

COD:WWII MULTIPLAYER WEAPON TUNING UPDATES:

BUFFs –

  • Walther Toggle Action Shotgun – Damage increased at extremely close range

  • Bren LMG – Increased damage per shot

  • LMG Bipod – Sped up ADS time when in bipod stance

NERFs –

  • BAR Rifle – decreased fire rate and widened hip fire spread

  • STG44 Rifle – widened hip fire spread

  • FG42 Rifle – increased recoil and widened hip fire spread

  • Machine Pistol – decreased damage ranges

SNIPER CLASS – Fixed a bug with all Sniper Rifles zooming to exact center when aiming down the sights.

