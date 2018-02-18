Call of Duty: WWII Weekly Update Includes Double XP, Scorestreak Tuning

Call of Duty: WWII players still have a chance to take part in a double XP for Gun Game event along with other changes detailed in the game’s weekly community update.

In the update, Sledgehammer Games broke down some new and returning topics with details on what’s being worked on and changes that have already been made. One of the more notable parts of the update is the massive Domination game mode that’s being tested that’ll allow many more players to take part in the point-capturing chaos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The full list of areas covered by Sledgehammer Games in the latest update can be found below, but make sure to take advantage of the double XP period before it ends.