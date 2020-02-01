Call of Duty Fan Perfectly Recreates Classic Zombies Weapon IRL

Call of Duty Zombies isn’t as big as it used to be. However, there was one point in Call of Duty’s recent history where it was huge. Literally, at one point it seemed like everyone was playing Zombies. That said, while the mode isn’t as popular as it used to be, there’s still plenty of players, and even more gamers with increasing nostalgia of the early days of the mode, often playing with friends. And if you’re a Zombies fan, you’ll be very familiar with the Wunderwaffe, one of Zombies’ most iconic weapons.

For those that don’t know: the Wunderwaffe DG-2 is the second Wonder Weapon to make its appearance in Treyarch’s Zombies franchise, and is widely considered one of the — if not the — most powerful weapon in the mode ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First debuting on the map Shi No Numa in Call of Duty: World at War, the Wunderwaffae DG-2 was Doctor Edward Richtofen’s breakthrough in weapon development during the final stages of World War II. Packing 200,000 amperes of devastating chained electrical current, it sends out a powerful bolt of lightening that kills the target immediately. The bolt can then jump around, and chain up to 10 different enemies if they are close enough. When used properly, it’s devastating, and got many players out of dicey situations back in the day.

That all said, over on Reddit, user TheApropalypse has recreated the gun in real life, and in the provcess also created a wall mount out of it. And not only is the recreation perfect, but it makes for a great decoration.

Unfortunately, it appears like there’s only one of these bad boys. So, if you want one, you’re probably just going to have to make one yourself, if you have the various skills required, which I don’t.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, for more news, media, rumors, and leaks all things Call of Duty, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of best-selling and long-running first-person shooter series by clicking right here.