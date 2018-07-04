Call of Duty’s Nuketown Recreated In Fortnite

The Fortnite Playground Limited Time Mode had a rough start when it was first deployed last week, having been immediately taken down for technical difficulties. Now, though, it seems to be running smoothly and players continue to make really awesome stuff! We shared earlier a Mario Kart recreation, and now it’s time for some good ‘ol fashioned Nuketown from Call of Duty!

There have been several players out there making their own version of the iconic Call of Duty zombie, but the video above shows the creation of the final product. Though not an exact replica, there are very limited materials available, they’ve absolutely nailed the overall layout! And there’s even a zombie skin in Fortnite, so it’s kind of perfect!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Haven’t had a chance to check out the new Limited Time Mode? Here’s what you need to know:

“Playground is a low-pressure environment where friends can let their creativity run wild. Build massive structures. Practice with the weapons and items. Fight against your friends. Have fun!”

Mode Details

You’ll have one hour to create, play and train as you wish. Hop in and try out version 1 of Playground!

Drop into the Battle Royale map with a squad of friends for an hour

Friendly Fire is on

Players respawn on death unless killed by the storm

The storm doesn’t start closing in for 55m, and takes 5 minutes to close in

Resources gathered grant 10x the normal rate.

100 Llamas will be spawned on the map

Chests & Ammo Boxes spawn 100% of the time

That’s not the only Limited Time Mode to be shared with the latest update either. Final Fight Teams of 12 details have also been shared, which isn’t that far fetched from the usual way Battle Royale works – just on a much smaller scale:

Summary

Make it to the final circle and then fight for the Victory Royale!

Mode Details

Final Fight plays similar to standard Battle Royale, but instead of the storm circles closing all the way in, they stop part way through the match.

When the circles have finished closing in, the Final Countdown timer will begin.

The remaining teams will battle it out until the timer expires.

The team with the most players remaining at the end of the timer wins!

In the event of a tie, the two (or more) teams tied for the lead win the match.

Hurry fast, though! It’s not called a “Limited Time” Mode for giggles! The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!