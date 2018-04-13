Could Techland Be Working On a New Call of Juarez Game?

A little while back, we reported on the news that Ubisoft had delisted a number of its Call of Juarez games off of Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Steam, including Call of Juarez: The Cartel and the latest release in the series, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger. And while an explanation wasn’t given in regards to their removal, we believed it was basically due to a loss of license.

And it turns out we weren’t far off. An Ubisoft rep recently reached out to Game Informer to provide an explanation as to why the Call of Juarez games were taken offline. Said the rep, “Per the terms of agreement, Call of Juarez The Cartel and Call of Juarez Gunslinger licensing/publishing rights have reverted back to Techland, while others remain active with Ubisoft. This is why a few titles have recently been removed from Steam, but it is our understanding that Techland is working to bring those titles back, so please feel free to reach out to Techland regarding status.”

Now, Techland has been knee deep in its work on Dying Light, its awesome zombie-bashing action game, which has been getting consistent content over the past few years. But now that the rights to Call of Juarez have gone back to the company, we can’t help but think – could a new game be far behind?

Granted, the team is still busy with Dying Light, as it’s currently getting all sorts of new missions and other goodies, but that doesn’t mean it won’t gauge interest in what its Western franchise can do. There’s a good chance it could start off with re-releases of games like The Cartel and Gunslinger to see if they still draw interest, and then gauge to see if a new game in the series would be worthwhile. After all, people still love Western stuff – look at all the attention Red Dead Redemption 2 is getting. (Granted, that is Rockstar, and it’s a whole different ballgame, but still…)

The company hasn’t said a word, and likely won’t until it finishes up what it’s doing with Dying Light. But giving us the Call of Juarez games again certainly wouldn’t be a bad way to go, and we could always do with some intense first-person shooting action.

(Hat tip to Game Informer for the details!)