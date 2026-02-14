5 Ubisoft Games Canceled Alongside Prince of Persia Confirmed (& 2 Were Assassin’s Creed)

Back in January, game publisher Ubisoft announced a major restructuring. Alongside big changes to staffing, Ubisoft delayed or canceled several of its biggest projects. Scrapping its upcoming Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake was perhaps the most surprising announcement. But though Ubisoft confirmed 5 other games had also been canceled alongside the Prince of Persia remake, it did not reveal the full list. Now, however, Insider Gaming has reportedly confirmed the other 5 games Ubisoft canceled earlier this year.

During a recent episode of the Insider Gaming Weekly podcast, Tom Henderson shared new details from an internal Ubisoft announcement about the canceled projects. The games appear to have been at various stages of development, with some still going under code names rather than formal game titles. One of the key takeaways is that, in addition to the previously confirmed canceled Assassin’s Creed multiplayer game, 2 more of the scrapped games also fell under the Assassin’s Creed umbrella.

The Full List of Ubisoft’s 6 Canceled Games Revealed

Of course, we have long known that the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was among the canceled Ubisoft projects. However, this is the first time we’ve had any significant details about the 5 other games reportedly canceled during the restructuring. Here’s the full list, along with what we know about each project.

Project Ether

This game has reportedly been in development since 2019, making it quite possibly the oldest canceled project on the list. It was supposedly designed with the use of Ubisoft’s Scalar technology in mind. While the game itself is not moving forward, some of the tech developed during work on Project Ether is supposedly being carried over to another unannounced project.

Project Pathfinder

My fellow TTRPG lovers might immediately jump to Paizo’s Pathfinder RPG here, but I doubt the two are related. We don’t know too much about this one, though it was allegedly canceled sometime last year.

Project Crest

This game was an extraction shooter set during World War 2. Given the number of extraction shooters we’ve seen in recent years, I can’t say I’m surprised Ubisoft opted to cut its losses with this concept. It also would have been live service, which would have required ongoing support from its development team.

Assassin’s Creed Rebellion

This is the only game on the list that is actually already released. The free-to-play mobile game, which launched in 2018, will no longer be supported going forward. It’s not exactly surprising to hear, since the Halifax studio that created the game has been shut down entirely. But for those enjoying the game, it’s sad to know it will be coming to an end.

Assassin’s Creed Singularity

Singularity would’ve been another mobile game within the Assassin’s Creed IP. The game was never formally announced, but did make it far enough into development to warrant an actual title. Now, however, it has been scrapped. Whether this means that Ubisoft plans to pivot away from mobile titles for Assassin’s Creed remains to be seen.

The good news for Assassin’s Creed fans, however, is that the long-rumored Black Flag remake seems to still be happening. It was heavily rumored to be among the list of delayed Ubisoft titles. But a delay isn’t a cancellation, at least not yet. So, there’s hope that Ubisoft isn’t fully abandoning one of its primary tentpole IP. Just, potentially scaling back its presence in the mobile gaming space

Which of these games would you most liked to see come to fruition?