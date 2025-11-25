4 Recently Cancelled Games That Could’ve Been Amazing

This year, we’ve seen plenty of big games get delayed. But while game delays are disappointing, there’s one thing that can be even more heartbreaking for fans: outright cancellations. And in 2025, quite a few highly anticipated games were unfortunately axed for a variety of reasons. Many of these projects were announced years ago, giving gamers plenty of time to build up hype for what was to come. But alas, not every game gets to see the light of day.

Throughout the year, many games got pushed back or cancelled. Each and every scrapped project is a shame for everyone who was invested in the idea, especially those who had already put work into making it a reality. But some projects got further along than others, and many of this year’s cancelled games could have been amazing, if only they had become a reality. In particular, these 4 games might have been something great if they hadn’t been cancelled instead.

4) Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link

Image courtesy of Square Enix

This mobile Kingdom Hearts spinoff was first revealed back in 2022, and it seemed to be moving along just fine. Then, it was delayed shortly before it should’ve launched in 2024. Earlier this year, Square Enix confirmed fan fears with the news that Missing Link was officially cancelled. The game was presumably pretty far along in development, given how close it was to its launch. So, leaks and official footage gave us a pretty good idea of what this game might have been. And honestly? It looked pretty cool.

Missing Link went through some beta testing, and feedback was admittedly pretty mixed. But the idea of a Pokemon Go-style game set in the Kingdom Hearts universe sounds like a winner to me. Although Square Enix has a bad track record for supporting its mobile games, I still think this one had a lot of potential, and it’s a shame it was nixed so close to the finish line.

3) ZeniMax’s Unnamed Sci-Fi MMO

Image courtesy of ZeniMax

Back in July, rumors began circulating that several Xbox Games projects had been cancelled. These included an unannounced MMO from ZeniMax, the team behind The Elder Scrolls Online. This project, code-named Blackbird, has been in the works since 2018. According to a report from TrueAchievements, the game would have been “a blend of Destiny, Blade Runner, and Horizon Zero Dawn.” Doesn’t reading that make you furious we never got to see this game?

Given the ongoing popularity of The Elder Scrolls Online, it’s clear that ZeniMax knows its way around an MMO. Project Blackbird, though, wouldn’t have had a big IP to help bring it to fans’ attention. Instead, it would’ve been a sci-fi action-RPG with an “alien noir” setting. There are a lot of MMOs out there, but the vast majority of MMORPGs lean into fantasy rather than sci-fi vibes. This alone would’ve made the ZeniMax project interesting, and could’ve given it the edge it needed to land among the most loved MMOs. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

2) Everwild

Another victim of Xbox Games restructuring earlier this year was Everwild. This game from Sea of Thieves developer Rare was revealed back in 2019 and would’ve been a 3rd peron action adventure game, but without the reliance on combat. We were getting teasers for the game in progress as recently as December 2024, with teaser images showing off the game’s beautiful art style.

Not many details were ever officially revealed for Everwild, but what we did know showed promise. The world would have had its own lore and a variety of creatures to encounter, with some sort of connection between players and creatures teased. Unlike many games on this list, Everwild got an announcement and showcase trailer, so we’ve had a good look at what might have been. And it sure seems like it could’ve given us a beautiful new fantasy IP to sink into. And in a world full of reboots and remakes, that would have been amazing to see, especially from a developer with such a solid track record.

1) Wonder Woman

Image courtesy of WB Games and Monolith Studios

If there’s one cancelled game I personally mourn on a semi-regular basis, it’s Wonder Woman. This game, revealed back in 2021, was under development from Mnolith Productions. This studio brought us some of the best Lord of the Rings games, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel. Alas, the studio was shut down in February 2025 as part of restructuring at WB Games, and Wonder Woman went with it.

We never got to see much of Wonder Woman beyond the briefest of teaser trailers, but oh, what might have been. After the debacle that was Catwoman for the PS2, we haven’t really seen a major female superhero-led game. Given the success of the Wonder Woman movie, the Amazon heroine certainly seems like the right lead to star in another attempt. Her combat style and tools like the Lasso of Truth could’ve made for really interesting gameplay, and I’m a little crushed we’ll never get to see it.

