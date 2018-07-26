Cancelled Rainbow Six Game Gets Easter Egg In Ghost Recon Wildlands

Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon fans are in heaven right now with the big crossover operation that’s currently taking place in Ghost Recon Wildlands, where operators from both games are working together to take down the drug cartel. But the developers went a little deeper with the material than you might expect for an add-on such as this.

A new video has surfaced online over on Gaming Prime’s YouTube page that suggests a game that never saw the light of day despite the fact that Ubisoft hyped it for some time before cancelling it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video can be seen above but here’s what goes down in it. The operators get to talking while riding in a car about how great it is to work together for the common good. “A little interagency cooperation never hurts,” one of the agent says.

But as their camaraderie continues, one smarmy operator asks about an operation that went South. Then he asks, “Operation Patriots ring any bells?” It’s at this point his temporary partner shuts him down, telling him that the operation is none of his business and remains classified.

Some folks may not get that reference. But if you’re a die-hard Rainbow Six fan, you may recall a project that was announced in 2011 called Rainbow Six Patriots. At the time, this was going to be the next big entry for the series, focusing on bringing down a devoted terrorist group. You can actually watch the debut trailer below as it’s still on Ubisoft’s YouTube page.

Alas, the game never saw the light of day. Various key development members left in 2012 including creative director David Sears, narrative director Richard Rouse III, lead designer Philippe Therien, and animation director Brent George. Ubisoft noted just a few months later that the game was in the works, during E3 2013. However, they didn’t have anything to show.

But the hammer for Patriots dropped in 2014 when the publisher finally confirmed the publisher’s cancellation, moving on instead to a game that would become a much bigger hit for them — Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

It would’ve been interesting to see what would’ve become of Patriots. But then we probably wouldn’t have gotten the multiplayer hit that was Siege. Still, it’d be great to see what other hints about the cancelled project appear in future releases. Maybe Special Operation 3…?

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. You can also get Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege for those platforms as well.