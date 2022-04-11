Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Announced for PC and Consoles

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium has officially been announced for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Like the previous Capcom Arcade Stadium, the second compilation will feature 32 different arcade games spanning the publisher’s history. The first game released in the collection will be SonSon, which will be offered alongside it as a free download. The publisher will also release Three Wonders at launch, which will be free to those that pre-order Capcom Fighting Collection, or purchase that game early. At this time, the publisher has not offered any specific details about the window players will have to claim it as a free game.

Capcom’s Tweet announcing the new compilation can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/CapcomUSA_/status/1513547637324234758

Capcom Arcade Stadium released last year on the same platforms, also offering 32 older games. The first collection was offered as a free download, and was accompanied by 1943: The Battle of Midway. Players could then choose to purchase additional games individually, or in curated bundles. From the publisher’s description, it seems that Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium will work similarly, allowing players to select which arcade classics they want to download, and which they would prefer to skip. Reception to today’s announcement has been a bit mixed, as players have stated that they would have preferred to see the current collection expanded on, instead of seeing a second one released. It certainly seems like a strange choice, but hopefully fans of the company’s retro games will be able to enjoy Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, regardless.

Either way, it will be interesting to see which games make the collection! Capcom has a proud history, developing some of the most beloved games ever made. Capcom’s Tweet above says that more info will be revealed “soon,” so we should have a better idea of which games we can expect to see added alongside SonSon and Three Wonders. For now, retro enthusiasts will just have to wait patiently to see what gets unveiled next!

