‘Capcom Beat-Em-Up Bundle’ Coming Next Week

UPDATE: The Capcom Beat-Em-Up Bundle is also coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Beat-em-up action for all, huzzah!

ORIGINAL STORY: The team at Capcom has been showing some love to the Nintendo Switch as of late, with games like Onimusha Warlords and Mega Man 11 on the way. But it’s also providing some old-school love — and it’s coming next week!

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle arrives on September 18 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam! ✔️ Final Fight

✔️ Captain Commando

✔️ The King of Dragons

✔️ Knights of the Round

✔️ Warriors of Fate

✔️ Armored Warriors

During today’s Nintendo Direct, Capcom Beat-Em-Up Bundle was announced, set to arrive next week for Nintendo Switch. The package includes seven popular beat-em-up brawlers, including Final Fight, The King of Dragons, Captain Commando, Knights of the Round, Armored Warriors, and Battle Circuit. (The last two games, Armored Warriors and Battle Circuit, are making their debut on a home console for the first time ever.)

The games will be recreated to their arcade coding, and will support up to four players both locally and online, across Nintendo Switch’s Online network. That means you can join in some epic battles with friends, even if they aren’t in the same room.

There’s some significance to a lot of these games, as we haven’t seen King of Dragons, Knights of the Round and Captain Commando on a Nintendo platform since the SNES. True, they’ve been in classic compilations on other systems, but they feel right at home on the Switch.

Capcom hasn’t provided pricing on the compilation just yet, but it’s likely to be around $19.99 or so. We’ll see what the Nintendo eShop listing says when it goes live closer to the game’s release next Tuesday.

Hopefully this is just the beginning for classic game goodness from Capcom. We’ve already seen the Mega Man Legacy Collection and Mega Man X Legacy Collection releases, but we have yet to see the Disney Afternoon Collection, and we’re not sure if any favorites from the previously released Capcom Arcade Cabinet are coming.

One thing at a time, we suppose. Capcom Beat-Em-Up Bundle has hours of thug-busting goodness to go around, whether you prefer swords, fisticuffs, bats or whatever weapons you can get your hands on. It’ll be a good time for all — and it’ll enable you to save your quarters!

Look for more details on this collection soon. We’ll have the trailer up as soon as it becomes available.