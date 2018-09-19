‘Capcom Beat-Em-Up Bundle’ Launch Trailer Is Vintage 80’s Bliss

The Capcom Beat-Em-Up Bundle has finally made its way to consoles after its surprise reveal last week, and Capcom is celebrating the best way it knows how — with a trip to the 80’s!

In the new nostalgic trailer above, three kids are enjoying a Capcom arcade game when Captain Commando (or a lookalike with huge shoulder pads, anyway) stops by to whisk them to 2018. There, he introduces them to the collection, while talking about the Internet and…how they can’t get back home. But, hey, at least they can play King of Dragons!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the details on the collection above, which you can get for just $19.99!

Seven side-scrolling arcade classics come together in Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, available digitally on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam, starting September 18, 2018. This essential collection of beat ’em ups includes Final Fight (1989), Captain Commando (1991), The King of Dragons (1991), Knights of the Round (1991), and Warriors of Fate (1992). Additionally, two never before ported titles make their console debut, Armored Warriors (1994) and Battle Circuit (1997), allowing players to experience these arcade gems at home for the first time. These seven titles exemplify some of the best side-scrolling, co-op fun of the arcade era, and introduced us to iconic Capcom characters such as Captain Commando, plus Cody, Guy and Mike Haggar from Final Fight.

All seven titles will support drop-in local and online multiplayer co-op play, enabling friends to join up together. Players can also experience the Japanese versions of these games, which features different storylines. During breaks from the action, players can explore galleries for each of the seven games and view stunning art, development documents and even pieces previously exclusive to fan club members at the time.

Key Features:

An essential side-scrolling collection: Celebrate the golden age of side-scrolling action games with seven arcade classics in one package:

Final Fight (1989): Up to two players can choose between Haggar, Cody or Guy to save Haggar’s daughter Jessica from the Mad Gear Gang.



Captain Commando (1991): Rid the galaxy of crime as up to three players take on the roles of Captain Commando, Mack the Knife, Ginzu the Ninja, or Baby Head.



The King of Dragons (1991): Set in a medieval world, three players pick from five options (Fighter, Dwarf, Elf, Cleric, or Wizard) to defeat orcs, harpies and other magical creatures.



Knights of the Round (1991): Based off of the legend of King Arthur, this game allows up to three players to choose between King Arthur himself, Lancelot, and Perceval.



Warriors of Fate (1992): Up to three players select from five warrior options to defeat the evil overlord in a story based on the Chinese novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms.



Armored Warriors (1994): With support for up to three players, control specialized mechs and even merge two mechs into one with a “Team-up Change” for maximum damage.



Battle Circuit (1997): Making its console debut, up to four players become a colorful cast of bounty hunters pursuing various wanted criminals.

Console debut: For the first time ever, experience Armored Warriors and Battle Circuit outside the arcade.

Offline and Online options: Team up with friends locally or connect online for drop-in co-op fun.

Customizable Options: Players can adjust the number of lives, continues or overall difficulty.

Comprehensive Galleries: Explore each game’s history with stunning art, design sketches, development documents, and special artwork only available to fan-club members at the time.

Capcom Beat-Em-Up Bundle is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The PC version was recently delayed, but should be available soon!