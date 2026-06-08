Classic Capcom Game Unlikely to Ever Be Remastered or Remade After New Announcement

A classic game from publisher Capcom now seems unlikely to ever be remade or remastered following a new announcement from the company. Later this year, Capcom is gearing up to release Onimusha: Way of the Sword, which will represent the first new entry in the action-adventure series in 20 years. In the lead-up to Way of the Sword, Capcom has been trying to make some older Onimusha games more easily accessible on modern platforms so that fans can revisit the franchise more easily. Sadly, based on a new reveal from Capcom, it looks like one Onimusha title is destined to be locked to its original hardware for good.

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Recently, Capcom confirmed that it would be porting Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams to PS5 and PS4 platforms in August. Dawn of Dreams is the most recent entry in the Onimusha franchise to come about and is re-releasing just one month before Way of the Sword. It’s also the third game in the series to have been remastered or ported to modern platforms, as Onimusha: Warlords and Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny were given this same treatment in 2018 and 2025, respectively.

While it’s great to see that Dawn of Dreams is being brought forward to PlayStation consoles, it’s quite curious that Capcom skipped entirely over Onimusha 3: Demon Siege. Released in 2004 on PS2, Onimusha 3 is one of the more popular entries in the history of the series, primarily due to its unique storyline and combat. Although there have been calls from fans to have Capcom remaster, remake, or port Onimusha 3 to current-gen platforms, the publisher still hasn’t done so. Now, to see Capcom instead opt to give this revitalization treatment to Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams rather than Onimusha 3 doesn’t bode well.

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In all likelihood, the reason that Onimusha 3 hasn’t been remastered is due to complications with the game’s licensing. Notably, famed actor Jean Reno lent his likeness and voice talent for the character Jacques Blanc, who is a newcomer to the series in Onimusha 3. Because of Reno’s involvement, there are likely larger hurdles in place for Capcom to remake or remaster the game compared to other installments.

While it’s not impossible that we’ll one day see a new iteration of Onimusha 3: Demon Siege come about, Capcom’s recent moves are very telling. As such, if you want to do a full Onimusha series playthrough before the arrival of Onimusha: Way of the Sword on September 25th, you might have to dig up a PS2 to experience Onimusha 3 for yourself.

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