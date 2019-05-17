Capcom Has Several Unannounced Games in Development

2019 has already been a great year for Capcom. Between Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5, it has two of some of the best games 2019 has offered so far. And both seem to be selling well. Part of what has made both games possible is Capcom’s in-house and incredible RE Engine, which it debuted back with Resident Evil 7 and has been using for many of its games since. The graphical fidelity of the engine is perhaps its most notable feature, which explains why the aforementioned games look so darn good. That all said, Capcom has revealed it has multiple unannounced games in development that are using the fancy engine.

“The games we developed using the RE Engine during this current hardware generation have received critical acclaim, and from the early stages of building this engine, we kept the ability to augment it for next-generation development in mind,” said Capcom whenpressed about how they will handle next-gen by an investor during its recent earnings call . “As such, we view the RE Engine as one of our strengths that will contribute to next-generation game creation.”

Not long after this, another investor asked Capcom about what games it’s currently working on, and while Capcom didn’t disclose any specifics, it did note that it has several unannounced games in the pipeline that are using the RE engine.

“While we are unable to comment on the specific number of titles or release windows, there are numerous titles currently being developed internally with the RE Engine,” said Capcom.

So, the question is: what could these games be? Well, Capcom is reportedly working on both a Resident Evil 3 Remake and Resident Evil 8, both which would use the engine. Meanwhile, it’s suspected the Devil May Cry 5 team is working on Dragon’s Dogma 2, which very well could be using the engine. But beyond this, who knows. Unfortunately, all we can do is speculate. Personally, I got my fingers crossed that one of these games is either a new Dino Crisis or a remake of a previous game in the series.

